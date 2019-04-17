On Tuesday, April 9 th , the Franklin 4-H Broiler Barbeque and Dairy Foods Contests were held at the Franklin County Cooperative Extension Office.

For the Broiler Barbeque contest, the member’s barbeque two chicken halves and turn one in to be judged on appearance, taste, and texture. The senior winners (ages 14 – 19) are: 1 st Place – Whitnee Wallace; 2nd Place – Harleigh Nichols; and 3rd Place – Eli Wallace. The junior winners (ages 9 – 13) are: 1 st Place – Boone Wallace; 2nd Place – Beau Nichols; and 3rd Place – Liam Parham. These members will go on to compete in the District 4-H Barbeque contest in Fayetteville.

For the Dairy Foods contest, the members submit foods prepared from dairy ingredients to be judged on use of dairy ingredients, presentation, taste, ready availability of ingredients, and clearness and accuracy of recipe. There are two

divisions: Main Dish and Party Dish. The main dish winner is David Culver and the party dish winners are as follows: 1st Place – Heather Wilson; 2nd Place – Whitnee Wallace; and 3rd Place – Ava McCartney. Both David and Heather will have their recipes sent to be considered for participation in the State Dairy Foods Contest.

For more information about 4-H activities or joining a club, call the Franklin County Extension office at 479-667-3720.

