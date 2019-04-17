Greenhurst Nursing Center will be hosting a community Easter egg hunt on April 20th beginning at 1:30 sharp. This family

event will feature a special visit from the Easter bunny for pictures and an egg hunt with over 2,000 eggs. During the hunt, be on the lookout for our special prize eggs which could allow you to take home a special Easter basket filled with goodies!

This event is weather permitting so make sure to check our Facebook page for updates. Don’t forget to bring your Easter baskets to carry all your eggs.