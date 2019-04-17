Nurse Jeanne Finley, Nurse Practitioner and owner of the Ozark Wellness Clinic, provided members of Franklin County Retired School Employees Association helpful healthy hints. Nurse Finley tailored her advise to an admitted ‘aging’ group and addressed three areas, hydration, diet, and exercise. Many people in our age group need to drink more water, and no other beverage will suffice. It is okay to flavor the water with fruit or herbs, but not sugary additives. Lack of hydration can be the cause of confusion. She also showed us simple exercises that would help build strength and improve balance. As far as diet is concerned, it was advised for us to eat several small portions a day (about every 3-5 hours) instead of 3 heavier meals. Protein, vegetables, small amount of fats, and complex carbohydrates such as beans other legumes, are recommended, leaving off sugars and flour. There was a spirited discussion concerning wine…one small glass of red wine was recommended, no more. A small amount of dark chocolate id also recommended. Nurse Finley suggested that instead of buying into the saying “70 is the new 50”, we should simply strive to, “Be the new!”

The members were presented the opportunity to buy chances on the annual ‘bull drop” to benefit Franklin County Learning Center. Profits from the Coffee Break meals also go to FCLC.

Our members are making plans to observe Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10. The next meeting of FCRSEA will be at 10:00 on Monday, May 13, at County Line School Board Room. The speaker will be Private Wealth Adviser, Kenneth Siebenmorgan. Lunch will be provided by County Line Schools.