Plans for a landscaped area across from First National Bank moved one step closer to completion Tuesday morning.

The Central Business Improvement District on Tuesday morning approved the demolition of the Carney Building at 20-28 North Sixth Street in conjunction with the demolition of the Catsavis family's building nearby at 601 Garrison Ave. The building will be demolished with the intention of building a parking lot with green space for an art installation and possibly a live performance stage.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on May 14 will vote on whether to approve some variances included in the landscape design that need exceptions. Civil engineer Bobby Aldridge said he expects the project to be completed by late summer if approved by the board.

"This is the most significant endeavor that I’ve seen in a long time," panelist Richard Griffin said of the landscape. "This opens up, visually, well-done landscaping and creates purpose for some areas where we can plan for utilization."

Civil engineer Bobby Aldridge, who at the meeting spoke on behalf of the Catsavis family, said First National Bank is leasing and paying for all the improvements. This funding is in exchange for a longer lease for the entire use of the property, he said.

If approved on May 14, the landscaped area will have parking spaces surrounded by maple and juniper trees, drift roses and other flowers and trees. It will be punctuated with an art installation in the middle and seating throughout, Aldridge said.

Aldridge also plans to build the area with entertainment in mind.

"It hasn’t yet been finalized exactly the location, whether it’s going to be the south end adjacent to Garrison Avenue or if it’s going to be on the northerly end, adjacent to North A Street, but this will be landscaped with artificial landscaping turf and then with some small trees and some different things for a gathering point for a temporary stage installation for things like the New Year’s Eve ball drop that is going to happen on Garrison Avenue, farmer's market-type events, pop-up events like Third Thursdays or the Steel Horse Rally or things like that," he said.

The design drew praise from several District panelists. District Chairman Bill Hanna called the landscape "the standard" for projects in downtown Fort Smith.

"It gives the sense of a town square, a focal point for our downtown," panelist Phil White said.

Griffin said he hopes the landscape will draw attention to unused buildings nearby and adjacent to the landscaped area. He specifically mentioned the Garrison Building across Sixth Street from the area.

But Griffin also spoke highly of the design itself.

"It's totally going to change the complexion (of downtown)," Griffin said.