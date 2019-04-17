FAYETTEVILLE – Join us as children’s tales come to life in the garden! The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks and Arts Live Theatre welcome you back for a one-of-a-kind, fun family festival on Saturday, April 27. Gates open at 2 pm, performances last from 3 to 7 pm.

The eARTh Theatre Festival will feature plays, approximately 15-20 minutes long, performed by Arts Live Theatre actors and actresses throughout the garden. Arts Live Theatre is a local non-profit youth theatre company. Each show will run six times, with a short break in between. Guests will be able to visit each spot to see all of the plays, explore the garden and participate in crafts throughout the evening.

Enjoy performances of the following stories: The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, Peggy the Pirate and Tom Sawyer. There will also be a special sneak peek performance of Junie B. Jones, an upcoming Arts Live Theatre show, on the Great Lawn at the end.

Mo’Tacos & Churros and Dot’s Nashville Hot Chicken will have food and drink available for purchase.

Tickets may be purchased at bgozarks.org.

Advance tickets are $12/adults; $8/children (ages 3-13)

Tickets purchased at the gate will be $15/adults; $10/children (ages 3-13)

Children under 3 are free.

Tickets are nonrefundable. The rain date for this event is Sunday, April 28th from 3 to 7 pm.

About the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks: The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is a community-based nonprofit in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Sitting on 42 acres on the east side of Lake Fayetteville, the Garden includes 12 display gardens and the state’s only butterfly house. In 2018, the Garden hosted approximately 18,000 adults and children for various educational programs. The BGO opened to the public in 2007 and attracts more than 80,000 visitors each year. For more on the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks go to www.bgozarks.org.