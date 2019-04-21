A special meeting for the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Real Estate Review Committee is expected to be slated this week to decide on the future of about 70 acres previously held by Fort Smith Public Schools.

The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, which owns the Arkansas Osteopathic Medical College, and Chaffee Crossing residential developers ERC Create have both made offers on about 70 acres released by the school district last month.

The Fort Smith Board of Education decided March 11 to release the property given to it in 2011 by the FCRA as a potential site for a secondary school site. The school district had until 2021 to decide on whether it would use the property or not. The Board of Education, however, was approached by the estate of William L. Hutcheson Jr. with the 182,000-square-foot former Hutcheson Shoes/Walmart Distribution Center at Zero Street and Painter Lane near Chaffee Crossing as a space for a high school technology center. The distribution center closed in January 2018.

With the Hutcheson estate donation, the school district will save about $3 million that was budgeted in the Vision 2023 capital improvement plan to secure a site, a school official stated.

In a letter to FCRA Board Chairman Dean Gibson dated March 14, Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent Doug Brubaker recommends “disposition of the parcel of land” to Arkansas Colleges of Health Education. Essentially, Brubaker requested the FCRA gift the land to ACHE.

“Although the land itself may not be usable by the school district for its originally intended purpose, its disposition may still contribute to the success of Fort Smith and Barling students in ways that the FCRA Board may not have envisioned in 2011 when the original designation was made,” Brubaker wrote.

Brubaker also notes that ACHE President Kyle Parker has been a “valuable partner in the District’s efforts to secure resources for its new Career and Technology Center (CTC).”

“In part because of his contributions, FSPS students will have access to high level and specialized learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM)-related courses of study within a few years,” Brubaker added.

Parker on Thursday made an offer for ACHE to buy all of the property in question for $2 million for the 70 acres of former school district land, plus about 50 acres of additional adjacent property. Parker said ACHE’s intentions are to add both educational and residential facilities.

ERC Create’s attorney, John Alford, told the FCRA board that developer Rod Coleman intends to build between 125 and 140 residential units on the land, including some duplexes, ranging in price of $200,000 to $250,000. This would place about $4 million to $5 million in property taxes into the county coffers, Alford noted.

Parker said if the properties were allowed to be purchased by ACHE they would have a greater benefit to the community and region than tax money alone. It would help the college’s mission to improve health care access. Parker said their plans for the land would add tax money, improve health care education opportunities, as well as create jobs and add to the college's estimated $200 million economic impact to the area.