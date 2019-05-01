Dozens of local residents came out to Lake Alma Park on Saturday to add on to the existing trail system there.

Alma Mayor Jerry Martin said Monday that slightly more than 50 volunteers were out at the park to participate in building the new trail. Starting at 9 a.m. and working until 1 p.m., volunteers were able to clear the entire trail, which is about a mile in length and goes to the waterfall at the park.

Martin explained there is currently a hiking trail that loops around Lake Alma. However, the city has had problems with the trail, including bridges on it washing out. One thing the city wants to do is put a series of multipurpose trails around Lake Alma.

"So that will give us not only hiking trails, but mountain bike trails, trails for runners and then, of course, our hikers," Martin said. "And so part of that was we needed to use the existing trail that was already around Lake Alma. But we had agreed that the current hiking trail that goes up to the waterfall we would leave dedicated to hikers. So to be able to get a loop around that we could get mountain bikes on, we had to start a new trail build that would be a multipurpose trail, and that's what took us to last Saturday."

More volunteer trail build events will take place at Lake Alma Park in the future, Martin said. Additional work will be done on the trail that was built Saturday to make it sustainable.

"... We'll continue to work on the existing trail so that we can get mountain bikes on that trail," Martin said. "We've got to replace some bridges and we have some volunteers that are engineers that are doing work with that, and, hopefully, when we finish, we're going to have around 15 miles of multipurpose trails around Lake Alma. There's 450 acres around the lake here that we are developing, so it's going to be quite something when we're finished, which will also include a progressive skills playground down at the bottom of the dam."

Martin said members from the organization Frontier Ozark Off-Road Cyclists were "leading the charge" during Saturday's trail build. This included marking the area before the volunteers went out there and teaching them about sustainable trails in nature and other related subjects. Lunch for the event was provided by Arvest Bank.