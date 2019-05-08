A Searcy woman died after a wreck April 13 in Sequoyah County, records show.

Sarah Amburgy, 73, died April 15 at Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith after she suffered head and internal trunk injuries from the wreck. Amburgy was a passenger in a Kia Forte that lost control on a wet roadway and hit a tree, according to the fatal crash summary.

The driver was also admitted to Baptist Hospital in critical condition with head and internal trunk injuries. A second passenger in the vehicle was admitted to the hospital with trunk injuries and was treated and released, the summary states.