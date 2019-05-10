Pine Bluff police have arrested the suspect in the shooting death of a man and the wounding of a second Monday night.

According to a PBPD news release, Anthony Boykin was taken into custody Wednesday on probable cause of capital murder and first degree battery. He was transported to the adult detention center where he was booked in at 7:30 p.m. Boykin, 24, is expected to appear in district court Friday.

A second suspect, Wanda Whaley, 23, who was arrested Tuesday on charges of hindering apprehension or prosecution, was released pending further investigation.

Boykin is accused of shooting Antonio Martin, 33, who was found inside a vehicle at the corner of 25th Avenue and Spruce Street and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, Antonio McFadden, 33, who was reportedly shot in the mouth was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

The death was the 12th homicide so far this year inside the Pine Bluff city limits.