It’s been fairly typical, recently, to know your golf tournament has been canceled due to rain. Not so for the recent Arkansas Razorbacks’ invitational played at Magellan. More than 100 players stepped on the track to challenge the upcoming thunderstorm Wednesday, May 8.

Festivities began with a welcoming party, dinner, speaker and auctions at the Coronado Center.

Lee Ann Branch introduced Pam Spikes. “She’s a real Arkansas girl, born and raised in Crossett. Pam sits on the board of the Women’s Southern Golf Association and the Arkansas Girls’ Golf Council promoting women’s golf.” Branch listed Spikes’ accolades and accomplishments. “I saved the best for last. Pam was a member of the first University of Arkansas women’s golf team 1972-1974, and they were undefeated,” said Branch.

Spikes shared her memories of competition golf at collegiate and many other levels. “At the university, we weren’t an official team, we just played whomever was willing to play with us,” said Spikes. “I’m happy to be a part of the promotion of women’s golf and of course, pleased to be inducted into the Arkansas Women’s Golf Hall of Distinction.”

Sports memorabilia was offered for silent-auction bidding, however the most popular bidding at this function each year was high bid for a winner to gift a year of residence to Porky, the commemorative Razorback hog statuette. Again winning with a substantial bid was Ashley Nutter, who ingratiated Buddy Jones, LSU team member, with the dubious privilege of housing Porky until 2020.

The tournament began with an early shotgun start to possibly avoid a predicted downpour. It was predicted perhaps only 5 to 9 holes would be completed, but luckily the rain delayed its blessing on the tournament as most teams completed 10 to 13 holes. Lightning and thunder ended the tournament early.

Celebratory lunch was served by Riverside Catering at the Balboa Pavilion, as a deluge of rain surrounded the gazebo.

Taking home flight one, first place honors was, for the third consecutive year , LSU’s team with 10 under comprised of Lonnie and Jarrod Cross, Bobby Jones and Bruce LaCazes. Duffle bags and gift certificates were awarded to all first, second and third places in flights.

Due to the very wet conditions, lunch was speedy, but very enjoyable including an impromptu conversation with none other than Joe Kleine. A former Arkansas center, Kleine was inducted into the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, played on the U.S. Olympic team, played professionally for several teams and was assistant coach at Arkansas. “I think the vision at the university is solid and new coaches are appraised by their great coaching background. There’s a great recruiting policy at Arkansas,” he said.

The HSV Razorback Club is a group of very passionate fans that meets throughout the year to support the Razorbacks. If interested in becoming a member and participating in many entertaining events, go to www.hsvhogs.com.







