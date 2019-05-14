The Hot Springs Village Area Chamber of Commerce held its 11th business expo May 3 at the Coronado Community Center. More than 70 booths showcased businesses, including area nonprofit organizations.

“We’re so happy to have National Park Medical Center as our premier sponsor this year,” said Nathan Hunnicutt, Chamber executive director.

“This year’s theme is Derby Days,” said Jill Fitzgerald, Chamber executive assistant. “We’’re happy to celebrate our 11th expo and enjoy the festivities of Derby weekend.”

Local businesses spotlighted their services and products; many giving coupons, product samples and treats to visitors. Also on hand were medical facilities and school representatives, explaining their organizations and initiatives. Registrations were also offered for door prizes.

The HSV Area Chamber is comprised of local members promoting the best interests of business and community. Surrounding communities of Jessieville, Fountain Lake, Mountain Pine and Owensville participate in activities.

For more information and membership visit the Chamber’s website at https://hotspringsvillagechamber.com.