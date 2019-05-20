In Shadow Hardbarger's opinion, what she has spent the past several months training for is a great way to honor her ancestors.

A resident of Grove who grew up in Marble City, Hardbarger, 24, will be one of nine cyclists from the Cherokee Nation who will participate in the 2019 Remember the Removal Bike Ride in June. The annual ride, a Cherokee Nation news release states, allows young Cherokees to retrace the northern route of the Trail of Tears on bicycles.

Will Chavez, the ride coordinator for the 2019 Remember the Removal Bike Ride, said one of the main purposes of the event is to educate the public about what happened when the Cherokee people were removed from the southeastern United States in 1838 and 1839. About 4,000 of the estimated 16,000 Cherokees who were forced to make the journey to Indian Territory during those years died from starvation, exposure to the elements and disease, the release states.

Chavez said the event is also a program for Cherokee youth to develop leadership skills and build self-confidence. Chavez participated in the first Remember the Removal Bike Ride in 1984.

Hardbarger said there were many reasons she wanted to take part in this year's ride.

"One of the reasons was for my ancestors, just because I grew up not really supertraditional in my Cherokee side," Hardbarger said. "I grew up around it, but I didn't really know much about it, so I wanted to learn about my history that I never knew about. And then another reason would probably be to try to learn more about myself because I don't really take care of myself and as a Cherokee leader, I don't really lead much, and I don't really know what I'm doing most of the time, but with this, I hope to gain some really good leadership skills and meet some really amazing people."

To participate, Hardbarger said in addition to a general application, she had to submit an essay and a letter of recommendation. Afterward, she had to come in for an interview with a committee. She was officially selected in November.

Preparation

This year's Remember the Removal Bike Ride will begin in New Echota, Ga. on June 2, the release states. The cyclists, who are between the ages of 20 and 24, will travel an average of 60 miles each day along routes used by their Cherokee ancestors more than 180 years ago. The entire journey will span about 950 miles from Georgia to Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. They will visit several Cherokee gravesites and historic landmarks along the way. Chavez said the ride will conclude in Tahlequah, with an anticipated finishing date of June 20.

Hardbarger said training for the ride began Dec. 1. The cyclists started by working on their strength and aerobic capacity in the gym, Chavez said. In February, they received their bicycles, which, along with other equipment, were provided by Cherokee Nation businesses.

From that point, Chavez said the cyclists started riding their bikes every weekend, with the distances of thee rides increasing. This includes both Saturday and Sunday.

"Today, they'll ride again," Chavez said May 5. "Even though they rode 70 miles yesterday, they're going to ride again today because on the ride, they're going to ride eight consecutive days without a break, so (we are) trying to get them used to staying on their bike two days in a row."

The cyclists are encouraged to ride their bikes during the rest of the week as well, Chavez said. Hardbarger said she will ride her bike to work more often than not.

Hardbarger said the connection that has formed between her and the other cyclists is very different from any she has had before.

"... I've had many friends who were kind of just there and I would talk to and have fun with, but with these people, I've been able to ... find out their history and stuff like that with them, and see them struggle, and be able to help them and they have also helped me a lot of times, and I feel like they take care of me in a way that none of my friends have ever been able to before," Hardbarger said.

In addition to 10 other cyclists from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina, the nine cyclists will also be accompanied by two older "mentor riders" from the Cherokee Nation during their journey, the release states. Chavez said these mentor riders are participants who are expected to encourage and help out the cyclists on the road, as well as be a positive role model for them.

Discovery

The release states a genealogist will put together each rider's family tree before the bike ride. This would provide the group insight into their ancestral past and any family links they might share.

An April 28 post on the Remember the Removal Bike Ride Facebook page states the cyclists received their genealogy reports that day. Hardbarger said she learned she was part of another tribe.

"... I've always known that I was Cherokee and Crow, but I recently found out that I'm also Cree, which I literally had no idea about," Hardbarger said. "And it was really interesting to see that, and also seeing ... because my grandparents never talked about their parents or anything beyond that, and to learn their names and where they were from was really cool."

Hardbarger also found out she is related to a man named Lewis Ross whose former home, located in Charleston, Tenn., is one of the sites she and the other cyclists will visit during the bike ride. Chavez said Lewis Ross was the brother of past Cherokee Chief John Ross.