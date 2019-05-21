BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of an Arkansas man who fell from a radio tower in southwest Mississippi.

The Daily Leader of Brookhaven reports 34-year-old Christopher Chase Hawkins of Caraway, Arkansas, fell from atop a 280-foot tower in Brookhaven on Thursday.

Lincoln County Coroner Clay McMorris says Hawkins died before he could be taken to a hospital.

McMorris says Hawkins and another worker from an Arkansas company were changing out lightning rods as part of maintenance on the tower.

The coroner says Hawkins appears to have unhooked part of his safety harness and lost his balance.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death, as are Brookhaven police.