Local residents and elected officials came out to Paris to celebrate the end of a project years in the making.

A grand opening and dedication ceremony was held for the new Logan County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center at 201 S. Lowder St. in Paris on Wednesday.

Logan County Sheriff Jason Massey said the ceremony was about the Sheriff's Office's appreciation for the public. Construction of the new 100-bed facility, which began in November 2016, was funded by a half-cent sales tax that will eventually expire. Operational expenses are being funded by another half-cent sales tax.

"... The No. 1 thing we want people to understand is we are just so happy that the citizens of Logan County saw the need for this facility and voted overwhelmingly for it," Massey said.

Massey said the Sheriff's Office needs to train its detention deputies for about two to three weeks on how the new facility operates. He estimated taking in inmates there will begin in about three weeks. The department also has to move its dispatch and deputy offices into the new jail. Construction officially concluded May 8.

Logan County Judge Ray Gack called the grand opening a historic moment for the county. During the development of the new facility, he, former Logan County Sheriff Boyd Hicks and members of the Logan County Quorum Court toured jails throughout the state to find out what would and would not work for the county. After the tours, they selected what features they wanted. Security for the public was the top concern, as well as security for county employees, such as jailers and law enforcement.

"And we want (law enforcement) to know there's going to be a punishment at the end of the day," Gack said. "If they go out and catch somebody, the way it is now, somebody's going to have to be turned loose to put that person in jail, and if that person's done a lesser offense, he's going to beat them home. So we come back, we compiled all this to make for a safer place for everybody and safer for everything here."

Gack said previously that the final cost for the overall jail project would be slightly more than $12 million. The current Logan County Jail, 508 W. Grober St., which failed several state inspections, was originally built as a 24-bed facility in the late 1980s, although it was eventually modified to hold 34 beds.

Among the others who spoke at Wednesday's ceremony were Hicks, Arkansas 15th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Tom Tatum and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston. Guests were invited to tour the new facility afterward.