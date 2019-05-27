The Fort Smith Board of Directors is set to discuss the Arkansas Safe Drinking Water fee, the purchase of land near the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park and review potential changes to the Unified Development Ordinance.

The state of Arkansas Safe Drinking Water fees are required to be collected by state law and on each water meter the Utilities Department has in use, according to a memo from Utilities Department Director Jerry Walters.

Act 788 was signed into law April 8, which increases the fee from $0.30 per water meter per month to $0.40. It will officially go into effect in August and reflected on bills in September. Walters said this will increase each bill $1.20 per year.

“The fees are required to be paid monthly by the water meter customer,” Walters wrote. “The city is billed on an annual basis by the Arkansas Department of Health for those funds. No amount of the fee is kept by the city.”

The fee was introduced in 1987 and has been increased three times prior to this year’s $0.10 increase. The fee has not changed since 2007.

Walters said the fee goes toward sampling and testing to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act and “drinking water-related education and expenses” potentially incurred by the Department of Health.

The directors will also discuss the possibility of purchasing 2.36 acres adjacent to the Riverfront Skate and Bike Park.

Deputy Director City Administrator Jeff Dingman said the property would be used for a ropes course, climbing obstacles and other amenities that may complement the park and the riverfront trail.

Dingman said the land is owned by the U.S. Marshals Museum and “considered surplus to their project.” The foundation is willing to sell the property, which is valued at $850,000, for $160,000.

According to the memo, pledges of $500,000 have been secured from private entities for the activities on the property.

“The city’s contributions to the property would include the purchase price and any needed infrastructure (such as sidewalks and lights) to connect it to the bike/skate park,” Dingman wrote. “Funding for the purchase would come from the Parks Capital Improvement Fund.”

Lastly, the board will discuss three potential amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance to create an overlay district for part of Massard Road, allowed Planned Zoning Districts in the Extraterritorial Jurisdiction and change the land use map to allow community food services under 2, 3 and 4 zoning districts to obtain conditional use permits.

Wally Bailey, director of planning and zoning, said the planning commission is recommending the three changes and wanted to discuss the issue with the board since he will be unable to attend the June 4 regular meeting.

The Board of Directors will meet at noon Tuesday in the Fort Smith Public Library Community Room.