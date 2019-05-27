The Garland County Knights of Columbus have scheduled 12 charity golf tournaments and the past 2 years were played here in Hot Springs Village.

In 2018 play was at Balboa and this year, Magellan.

This was a landmark year for the K of C, as it earned more than $100,000 for tuition for many students unable to afford tuition, at little or no cost to their families, allowing them to attend the St. John’s Catholic School PreK3 through 8th grade.

More than 100 golfers started shotgun at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18. First flight winners with a 56 included Rob Camras, Ryan Camras, Tony Melugin and Ron Graves. Second flight winners scoring a 65 were Joe Dierks, Joe Patrico, Bob Kleinhenz and Stan Grise. Third flight winners carding 68 included Father George Sanders, Danny Frazier, Lynn Peters and Danny Henry.

Other honors went to Jim Arnold, closest to the line on No. 17; Ryan Camras, closest to the pin on 17; Jerry Bertrand, closest to the pin on No. 6; Roger Thomason, closest to the pin on No. 3; Father George Sanders, closest to the pin on No. 11. Barbecue lunch and awards were served at the Balboa Pavilion.

