Conservatives have an unparalleled opportunity to serve Arkansas, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin told Hot Springs Village Republican Women recently.

He said Arkansans have traditionally been center right. And he said Republican and Democratic platforms truly differ. “If we were the same, we wouldn’t need two parties, but we’re not the same,” Griffin said.

Where do Republicans stand? “Start with the platform,” he said.

It tells what Republicans stand for in general. Griffin said Republicans believe government is essential, but only for what’s required, using only the money that’s required, and using it wisely.

“The private sector is the real source of innovation, prosperity and freedom,” Griffin said.

Those in government should not ask for a tax increase “until we can look a voter in the eye and tell them no money is being wasted,” he said. “And there’s a lot of money wasted, both at the federal and state level.”

Republicans believe in the sanctity of human life, he said. In other words, it’s the government’s duty to protect the rights of all citizens, particularly of those least able to protect their own rights.

And “believe in the Second Amendment, just like we believe in the First Amendment. And believe in all the amendments. It’s not a cafeteria plan (to pick and choose),” Griffin said.

“We believe in individual responsibility,” he said.

The onus to stay in power rests on Republicans. “If that’s who we say we are, we need to be that,” he said.

He described “brand confusion.”

“If people believe Coke and Pepsi are different, they will keep buying their favorite,” he said. But if people conclude there’s no real difference between Coke and Pepsi, it won’t matter to them which one they buy.

For Republicans to remain in power, Griffin said, it’s essential for them to convince Arkansans that positive change with the Republicans. If voters conclude they get the same result no matter which party they vote for, they will decide to just vote for the person they like best.

A feeling that nothing has changed under those in office leads voters to become cynical, less engaged and to punish those in power, Griffin said.

“We have to patrol ourselves, or voters are going to do it for us,” he said. “We’ve got to do what we say we are going to do.”

“President Trump has set a really good example on keeping campaign promises,” he said.

The first example Griffin gave was moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. “It was a very strong statement,” Griffin said, noting that on the campaign trail President Clinton promised to do so; President George W. Bush promised to do so; and President Barack Obama promised to do so, but none of the three kept their promise to move it.

Griffin acknowledged it can be difficult to keep campaign promises, if a campaigner and public servant are not careful. “I served under Bush; he’s a great and honorable man,” Griffin said.

Another example is tax reform. While in Congress, Griffin served on the House Ways and Means Committee – where all appropriation bills must start.

Until last year, 1986 was the last federal tax reform, Griffin said, adding that Trump promised to reform federal tax code, and he did.

On the Supreme Court, Griffin said Trump released a list of judges that he would draw from for a Supreme Court justice nomination. “I’ve never seen this done before,” Griffin added. And Trump kept his promise for both appointments.

Griffin said the first, Neil Gorsuch, is outstanding. “I served in White House with Brett Kavanaugh – he’s another outstanding choice,” Griffin said. “That’s doing what you said you’re doing to do.”

Trump said on the campaign trail he would focus on border security, and he has worked for it, Griffin said. “It’s not easy to fix because of the separation of powers,” the lieutenant governor said.

Likewise, on regulatory reform, Trump delivered on his campaign promise. Griffin said all these are examples of delivering on promises. “If you can’t keep a promise, don’t make it. Voters are people: they are reasonable as a general matter,” he said.

If a candidate believes he might not be able to deliver on a request, it’s better to say, “That’s just something I cannot promise,” Griffin added.

“Be who you say you are; do what you say you will do,” he said.

But delivering on promises is not enough. “We’ve got to stay hungry,” he said. We can’t pat ourselves on the back. We’re in eternal competition with Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and every other state; competing with countries around the world,” he said.

“Be thankful of successes; appreciate and give thanks for successes; but we’ve got to get up every day unsatisfied,” he said. “I get up every day unsatisfied; ready for the next challenge, of the next victory.

Griffin said he can make the case that Arkansas government is doing the best it has ever done, agreeing it’s a debatable issue.

“But your personal best does not get you on the trophy stand,” he said. “I’m happy we are making great progress, but we cannot be happy with the status we’ve achieved; we’ve got to stay hungry.

Griffin believes it’s important for state government to be leaner, to have less useless motion and to do more for the public. “I’m talking about doing more from less,” he said.

He cited his own office, noting that predecessors had five staff members.

Since his first day as lieutenant governor he has only had two filled positions positions, also cutting its budget 15 percent and keeping it frozen ever since.

Griffin believes the lieutenant governor’s office is now accomplishing more than in its history.

“That’s doing more for less,” Griffin said. “And all state government needs to do that.”





