Announcements:

CAPCA Crisis LiHEAP Program Closing: The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective May 24, 2019. For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Tiffany Leach at our Administrative Office at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2134 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034. In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or at 305 W. Searcy St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. In White County, please contact Tammy Hussman, Community Services Assistant, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.

Downtown Conway Farmer's Market: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Saturday; 718 Parkway Street; Local vendors have grown or created all items being sold including produce, meats, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, natural cosmetics, dog treats and handmade crafts like aprons, signs, birdhouses, and yard art. See Facebook for specific vendor information.

Conway Farmers Market: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.; 150 Amity Road, Conway; Items to be available include broccoli, asparagus, cucumbers, a variety of lettuces, and hothouse tomatoes, freezer meats, eggs, baked goods, goats milk bath products and a variety of local handmade crafts. For more information contact the Faulkner County Extension Service at 501-329-8344.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 10 a.m. every Tuesday; Peace Lutheran Church in Conway; Weigh in at 9:15 a.m. followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more information, call Peggy at 501-514-0823 or Sandy at 501-329-0558.

Fiftieth Anniversary "A's": 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month (Except December); Whole Hog Cafe at 12111 West Markham in Little Rock. This club is for fans of the Model A car.

Faulkner County Tea Party: 12-1 p.m every Thursday; Larry's Pizza in Conway; Check Facebook for schedule of speakers. Everyone welcome.

Toad Suck Car Club: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month; Smitty's BBQ in Conway; Members arrive around 6:00 for dinner prior to meeting. The public is invited to attend.

League of Women Voters: 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month; Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service on the corner of Faulkner and Caldwell Streets.

Conway Evening Lions Club Fundraiser: The Conway Evening Lions Club are selling heavy industrial straw brooms to raise money for various service projects. $10 a broom. Money goes to Sight Projects, School Backpacks for hunger, dictionaries for students, and diabetes screening. For more information contact Basil Julian at 327-0214 or julian@conwaycorp.net.

Calendar:

Faulkner County Job Fair: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6; 514 East 6th Street in Conway; For more information call 501-730-9897.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group Meeting: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12; McGee Center in West Conway; Public invited to attend. For more information, call 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.

August 15: PRA’s Poetry Day Contest entries due. See details to be posted in March on PRA’s website and in the May newsletter.

PRA’s 2019 Poetry Day Celebration: Saturday, October 19; Cox Building, Room 124, 120 River Market Avenue. Watch PRA’s website for updates.