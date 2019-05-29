The Charleston Kids Fishing Derby was held on Saturday, May 18th at the Charleston Fishing Pond. The annual event is hosted by the City of Charleston and sponsored by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission as part of the Aquatic Resources Education (ARE) Program. This program seeks to involve young people in fishing, which helps develop sportsmanship and fishing skills and is especially for children who would not otherwise have an opportunity to learn the basics of fishing. This year’s derby had approximately 65 local youth along with their families in attendance.

Derby participants were divided into age groups and fishing began at 9:30 that morning with the youngest age group. Fishing wrapped up around 11:15 with the older kids. Arkansas Valley Bass Masters was on hand to weigh and measure fish for derby participants. New to the derby this year was the biggest fish category. During the counting and weighing of fish, derby participants were treated to lunch donated by Casey’s of Charleston and CV’s Family Foods of Charleston.

At the conclusion of the derby winners for most fish caught and biggest fish caught were announced.

Winners in the 2 to 6 age group were Karsyn Chronister and Adalie Roberts who tied with 11 fish each.

The winner in the 7 to 10 age group was Brice Beason with 5 fish caught. In the 11 to 14 age group Gregory Pierce took home the prize with 10 fish caught. In the biggest fish category first and second place were awarded. Kason Brewton took home first place by reeling in a 3.08lb fish and Tanner Spain came in second with his 3.04lb fish.

Each derby participant received a goody bag filled with fun and educational items, treats, and coupons for a free ice cream cone from Sonic and a free cookie from Subway. Door prizes were given away at the end of the derby which included fishing poles, tackle kits, bait buckets, tackle boxes and many more fun items.

The City of Charleston is grateful to the many area sponsors and volunteers that help make the annual fishing derby a success. A special thank you to Jonathan Williams, Kalen Forst, and Tanner Jones who volunteered to help setup, pass out bait, rig poles, and cleanup after the derby. We also want to thank Ray Webb, Larry Dean, Larry Guidry, Chris Arnold and Bob Martindale of Arkansas Valley Bass Masters for setting up a fish weighing station and aiding derby participants. Thank you to our local businesses and community members who donated prizes and money for this year’s derby. Without the many

volunteers and generosity and support of our community the Annual Charleston Kids Fishing Derby would not be possible.