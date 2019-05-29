County Line High School Alumni Days Reunion May 31st – June 1st

The 20th Annual County Line High School Alumni Days Reunion will be held May 31st – June 1st, 2019. This year marks the 50th year celebration for members of the Class of 1969. Information and Registration Forms for this event can be requested by writing, County Line Alumni, P.O. Box 564, Charleston, AR 72933.

Brews and Blues on 22

Sat, June 1, 2019, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at North Logan Country Fairgrounds, 540 Airport Industrial Road, Paris, AR 72855 Prices range from $15 – $50. Arkansas Craft Beer, Homegrown Music and Delicious food are on the menu for the first of many Brews and Blues on 22 festivities! Located on scenic Arkansas Highway 22, you’re in the heart of the river valley and right at the foot of beautiful Mt. Magazine. We will offer a limited number of campsites, special designated driver tickets so you can all travel safely, and lots of amazing local goodness!!! 21 and over only! Print your ticket and bring it with you! No pets!

VBS time!!! Come and Join the fun!!

At: Enterprise Free Will Baptist Church June 3rd-5th. 6-8pm. Program will be on 5th at 6pm. Theme this year is “FAITH” see ya there! Questions call: Launia Dunn 353-7551

24th Annual Alumni Scramble

Charleston Chamber of Commerce invites you to test your skills at the 24th Annual Alumni Scramble Golf Tournament on June 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. at the Little Creek Country Club in Ratcliff, AR.

Eligibility: Alumni, spouse of alumni, current or former teacher or spouse.

Field: 22 three-person teams, 18 holes, “shotgun” start

Format: You may form your own team, but may have only one (1) player with a handicap of less than ten (10). Individuals please send your handicap and you will be placed on a team accordingly.

Entry Fee: $35.00 per player - includes green fee

SPACE IS LIMITED - ONLY THE FIRST 22 PAID TEAMS ACCEPTED. Entry deadline is June 7, 2019.

Cart Rental: Reserve cart by calling Little Creek at 479-635-5551. Rentals are limited, but you may trailer your own. Complimentary refreshments provided on course. Lots of prizes & fun with other alumni.

PLEASE DETACH AND RETURN WITH $35.00 ENTRY FEE

Jeff Stubblefield

P.O. Box 188

Charleston, AR 72933

479-965-7160

Class of 1969 Reunion

The Charleston High School class of 1969 will hold their 50th class reunion on June 8, 2019 at the home of Martha (Rainwater) Tracy and Larry Tracy in Lavaca. Socializing commences at 3:30 followed by BBQ with all the fixings and drinks. (BYOB if desired) Cost is $12 per person to be paid at the event.

If you haven’t already RSVP’d, please do so to Vivian (Rogers) White at 479-462-9691 or vivianwhite@sbcglobal.net. Address and directions provided with RSVP. Please attend! We were the best class!

This coincides with the annual Alumni weekend.

Kid’s Art Camp

We’re excited to host Kid’s Art Camp this year at the Charleston Public Library (July 15th - 19th from 1 PM to 4 PM). We need at least 4 volunteers each day to help with this activity. If you are interested (or know someone who is), please email the library at chpublibrary@yahoo.com **Perfect volunteer opportunity for high school students!

Father’s Day Bowling

Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1 PM – 4 PM, at Bowling World, 6100 South 36th Street, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72908. Attention all dads: Spend quality time with your child/children and other dads at our first annual Father’s Day Bowling Event. We will provide bowling, shoes, pizza, and refreshments and give you an opportunity to bond with your child/children as well as share experiences with other dads. This event will be held at Bowling World in Fort Smith. To sign up register before event to receive your arm bands for admission! This is a completely FREE event for you and your children!! Hosted by FBCCharleston Children’s Ministry.

Charleston Cruisers’ Car Show at Tater Hill Fest!

Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8 AM – 3 PM. The Annual Charleston Cruisers’ Charity Car Show at the Inaugural Charleston Tater Hill Fest located downtown behind First National Bank. Registration is $20 per entry. This is a rain or shine event. Food vendors, fun, entertainment. Door prizes for participants. This is conveniently located within walking distance of area merchants. Come out enjoy the town and see all the wonderful cars.

Yoga on the Mountain 2019

Fri, Nov 8, 2019, 6:00 PM – Sun, Nov 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at Mt Magazine Lodge, 577 Lodge Dr, Paris, AR 72855 - $149. Yoga on the Mountain (YOTM) is a three-day festival that features yoga classes by nationally- and locally-renowned teachers, discussions, meditation, music, hiking, eco-friendly shopping, social gatherings, and more. We build relationships, create memories, and adventure to new heights. We love community, learning, and feeling inspired. YOU inspire us. Please join us! No Refunds.