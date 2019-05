The following seniors were recognized as being eligible to receive the Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship worth $14,000-

Gage Alston

Lauren Anderson

Mackenzie Biggers

Warren Brady

Justice Byrd

Brayden Caudle

Callie Cox

Giselle Dunn

Brilee Floyd

Brandon Furr

Kaelyn Gist

Dalton Haney

Cassandrah Hanger

Cheri Hardley

Laney Hawk

Gunner Heft

Joseph Huck

Madison Huggins

Jillian Jenkins

Tayli Jones

Mason Keener

Hunter Kengla

Andrew Kimmel

Dean Lea

Emma Long

Joshua Martinez

Greg McCoy

Chloe McGuyer

Emma McKinney

Bailey Miesner

Trinity Ocampo

Dillion Pagach

Hayden Pittman

Mary-Ashley Qualls

Mishael Rhineheart

Wyatt Robertson

Jocelyn Robison

Blaine Rowland

Cole Sanders

Sophia Sewell

Hayden Smart

Julianna Stubblefield

Ruby Swanson

Sidney Tate

Bryan Thompson

Emily Verkame

Erica Verkame

Dallis Wiley

Maleea Woodard

Scholarship Recipients

Jillian Jenkins- Arkansas Tech University- Presidential Scholarship- $32,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

ATU University Honors Stipend- $16,000

Hayden Pittman- University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith- Academic Excellence-$14,000

Sidney Tate-Arkansas Tech University-Concurrent Advantage Scholarship-$4,000

ATU Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Sara Langford- Oklahoma State University- Achievement Scholarship- $12,000

Centennial Housing Scholarship- $4,000

Ben & Alma Grant Scholarship - $2,000

Mary-Ashley Qualls- Arkansas Tech University- Board of Trustees Scholarship$40,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Emma McKinney-University of Central Arkansas-UCA Future Leadership- $4,000

Brilee Floyd - University of West Florida-Admissions Merit Scholarship- $12,000

Hayden Smart- Arkansas Tech University- ATU Incentive Scholarship- $12,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Mason Keener- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville - Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Gunner Heft- University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith -Academic Distinction -$18,000

Dillion Pagach- Johnson & Wales University- Presidential Academic Scholarship- $60,000

Cassandrah Hanger -Arkansas Tech University- University Scholarship- $28,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Tayli Jones- University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith- Academic Excellence Scholarship- $14,000

Kaleigh Cox- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville- Chancellor’s Community Scholarship - $20,000

Governor’s Distinguished Scholar- $40,000

Dalton Haney- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville- Honors College Academy Scholarship -$16,000

Andrew Kimmell- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville- Honors College Academy Scholarship- $16,000

Cole Sanders- University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith- Music Scholarship- $12,000

Greg McCoy- University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith- Academic Excellence -$14,000

Blaine Rowland-University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith-Academic Excellence- $14,000

Lauren Anderson- Arkansas Tech University- Incentive Scholarship- $12,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Mackenzie Biggers- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Tan Tran -University of Texas, Arlington- Maverick Academic Scholarship - $20,000

Bryan Thompson- Arkansas Tech University- Deans Scholarship- 24,000

Bethany Robertson - University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith -Academic Excellence - $14,000

Gage Alston -Arkansas Tech University- Board of Trustees Scholarship - $40,000

Hunter Kengla- Arkansas Tech University- Academic Excellence Scholarship - $20,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Adara Nelson- Bethel University, Tennessee- Renaissance Vocal Scholarship- $51,250

Kaelyn Gist- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Brandon Furr- Arkansas Tech University- Deans Scholarship- $24,000

Ash lee Smith- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Emily Verkamp -University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith Academic Excellence- $14,000

Maleah Spicer- Oral Roberts University- Academic Scholarship- $32,000

Quest Whole Person Scholarship - $20,000

Jacob Young- Army Gl Bill- $80,000

Trea Pierson -Army Gl Bill - $80,000

Joselyn Robison- Air Guard Gl Bill - $50,000

Erica Verkamp-University of Arkansas, Ft. Smith- Academic Excellence- $14,000

Music Scholarship - $10,000

Joshua Martinez- University of Arkansas, Fayetteville- New Freshman REACH Scholarship- $4,000

Warren Brady- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

Callie Cox- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship- $8,000

ATU Concurrent Advantage Scholarship- $4,000

Laney Hawk- John Brown University- AR Challenge Gap Award - $12,000

JBU- File Completion Award- $1,000

JBU- Trustee Academic Scholarship- $46,000

Cherokee Nation Scholarship - $16,000

Joe Huck- Arkansas Tech University- Leadership Scholarship $8,000

Franklin County Democratic Comm & Turner Law Firm- $200-Tayli Jones

The Chamber of Commerce- $500 to Giselle Dunn

Sacred Heart Mother’s Society Scholarships- $500 each- Emily & Erica Verkamp

The Faculty Scholarship- $631 to Justice Byrd

The Beta Club Scholarship- $250 to Madison Huggins

The Lyla Jean Schmalz Memorial Scholarship- $500 to Sydnye Neal

The Mary Lou Young Memorial Scholarship- $400 to Erica Verkamp

Bekaert Corporation $500 Scholarship Award- Cassandrah Hanger

The Charleston Tiger Football Foundation is once again awarding a $250 scholarship to one of the Tiger Football Seniors. The criteria used in the selection process of the person receiving the scholarship is as follows:

Must be a Tiger Football Senior attending a 4-year college or university

Must meet high standards in football, academics, and character

This year’s $250 scholarship recipient is -Hunter Kengla

The Greg Cox Memorial Scholarship was established in 2005 by his family and friends after his untimely death. Greg was an avid fan and supporter of local high school athletics and the Arkansas Razorbacks. This scholarship was established as a way to remember Greg, keep close friends and the family connected, and help local students in their academic endeavors. This year, the Greg Cox Memorial Scholarship committee has chosen to give $1,000 each to Jillian Jenkins and Bailey Miesner.

The John & Lee Ella McDonald Scholarship - $1,000 each to

Giselle Dunn

Josh Martinez

Emma McKinney

Callie Cox

Brilee Floyd

Kaleigh Cox

Chloe McGuyer

Jim Milam Shelter Insurance Scholarship- $2,000 to Madison Huggins

The Roy & Mae Smith Scholarship- $5,000 to Emma McKinney

Air Force ROTC Scholarship through the University of AR, Fay.- $97,000 to Andrew Kimmell

Community Scholarships

Greenhurst Nursing Scholarship - $1,500 to Bailey Miesner

PTO Scholarship - $250 each to Jillian Jenkins & Joshua Martinez

The American Legion Auxiliary - Katherine Rogers Memorial Scholarship - $250 to Kaleigh Cox

The American Legion Post #8 - Paul King Memorial Scholarship - $250 to Dalton Haney

The American Legion Post #8 President Choice Scholarship - $250 to Mary-Ashley Qualls