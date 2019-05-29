May 23 rd , Nola Newton, MA, CRC, Community Education Manager from Johnson Regional Medical Center came to present the caregivers meeting on Falls and Fall prevention. Nola passed out a Spring Safety Checklist for Seniors. The List shows things to do around the home to keep yourself safer from tripping hazards and other things. We have a copy of this list if you are interested in one. Just come on down to the center and we will get you one.

May 27 th ,Memorial Day. The Charleston Senior Center will be closed.

May 28 th , Bean bag baseball v/s Mulberry at Mulberry. Leave at 8:45

May 28 th , Bingo at 10:30 to 11:30

May 29th, The Alma Mighty dogs were to be here May 22 nd to play some bean bag baseball at 9:45. Plans changed so the Mighty Dogs will be here Wednesday May 29 th . If you have never seen one of these games played…now is your chance.

Come on down and have some fun with us!!!!

May 31 st , Bingo 10:30 to 11:30

June 3 rd , Bbb v/s Ozark Here at Charleston 9:45

June 4 th , Bingo 10:30 to 11:30

Please know that in the event of severe weather, some activities may be canceled and rescheduled for safety precautions.

29 Cheeseburger

pasta

Sweet peas

Salad

Slice bread

cookie

30. Beef Stew

Coleslaw

Cornbread

Pear Cobbler

31. . Chicken Alfredo

over noodles

Steamed broccoli

Slice bread

Cookie and fruit

3.Black Forest Ham

Black-eyed Peas

Stove top Stuffing

Fruit crisp

4.Chicken Soup

Grilled cheese sandwich

Beets

Peaches and Yellow Cake

5. Meatloaf

Mash tators w/gr

English Peas

Hot Roll

Cinnamon Apples