The 20 th Annual County Line High School Alumni Days Reunion will be held May 31 st – June 1 st , 2019. This year marks the 50th year celebration for members of the Class of 1969.

Friday evening visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Cafeteria and all are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be available, and no registration is required for this event.

Saturday’s events will begin with registration at 9:00 a.m. in the cafeteria, giving Alumni time to visit prior to lunch, which will be served at 11:30 a.m.

Members of the CLHS Class of 1969 will be honored following the meal, catered by Western Sizzlin’. There will be Door Prizes, a 50/50 Drawing, and Raffle Tickets available to purchase.

Pre-registration for this event is required.

Information and Registration Forms for this event can be requested by writing, County Line Alumni, P.O. Box 564, Charleston, AR 72933.