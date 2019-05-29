First National Bank of Fort Smith, Charleston Branch, teaches the Charleston Elementary fourth grade classes how to budget and save money. The program is called Dollars & Sense. We open a savings account for all students that want to participate and give them $5.00 to deposit into the savings account to get them started saving. We go to the school and take deposits every week for any student that opened an account. The student that makes the most deposits of $1.00 or more wins a $25.00 deposit to their savings account. The winner for most deposits was Averie coker. Congratulations Averie!

We also hold an essay contest in which the students write about what they learned from the lessons throughout the year. The winner from each class also gets a $25.00 deposit to their savings account. The winners from each class are: Kylee Binz, Lily Kennedy and Lakyn Gilbert. Congratulations girls!!!