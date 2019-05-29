Members of FCRSEA met Monday, May 13th, at County Line Schools to listen to a presentation given by Private Wealth Advisor, Kenneth Siebenmorgan. He outlined the importance of the five estate planning documents you may need: 1. Durable power of attorney, 2. Advanced medical directives, 3. Will, 4. Letter of instruction, 5. Living trust. After the presentation the members were able to have personal financial questions answered. Part of the presentation was also concerning world economic issues with Europe remaining an area of economic weakness. The US economic projection indicated an even lower growth in the near future as compared to projections of India and China.

This meeting was the last of this school year but will resume the second Monday of September. FCRSEA is a service organization with the goal of maintaining an active interest in Arkansas public schools, while sponsoring a wide range of meaningful programs to help its members, and to be the watchdog for the Arkansas Retirement System. All retired school employees in Franklin County are welcome to join this worthwhile organization.