A strong storm that went through on Saturday, May 18, 2019, did significant damage to the large, old, trees in Lowes Creek Cemetery.

The Lowes Creek Cemetery Association is in the process of hiring a professional to clean up the damaged trees. This will be an expensive endeavor. We are soliciting donations to help offset the unexpected expense of tree removal.

Donations can be mailed to Kaye Pendergrass, Sec./Treasurer at 8441 Highway 41, Charleston, Arkansas, 72933. Members of the association who would be glad to accept donations are: John F. Pendergrass, Demus Shaw and Mike Law.