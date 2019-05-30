The River Valley Regional Food Bank, part of the national Feeding America network and supplier of food to 180 human service agencies in the River Valley, is increasing its activities to meet the increased demand due to area flooding and storms, according to a news release.

People in need of food assistance can find a list of hunger relief agencies served by the Food Bank on its website, www.rvrfoodbank.org. The food pantries, soup kitchens, senior citizen centers and youth programs are in Fort Smith, Van Buren and 29 other River Valley towns. Hours of availability and contact information are included in the listing.

The Food Bank invites area feeding agencies who are working to provide disaster relief to receive a distribution of fully cooked, frozen protein from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at its parking lot. Tyson Foods, a national partner with Feeding America, is donating the bulk-packaged chicken, hamburgers and hot dogs as part of its Meals that Matter disaster relief program, the release states. All interested feeding agencies should call the Food Bank at (479) 785-0582 to receive a Thursday time slot for picking up the food.

The Food Bank is delivering extra supplies of water and food to agencies working to directly serve flood victims. It is also organizing mobile pantries, in which a truckload of food is distributed directly to targeted groups facing great need. For more information or to discuss specific projects with which the Food Bank could help, call (479)785-0582.

Because the pantries, soup kitchens, youth programs and senior citizen centers supplied by the River Valley Regional Food Bank are experiencing an increase in visitors to serve, the Food Bank is working to increase its food supply, and community support is critical, the release continues. Financial donations may be made to the nonprofit agency at its website, www.rvrfoodbank.org, or at its facility at 1617 S. Zero St., Fort Smith. Donations of cash or nonperishable food are both helpful, and they may also be made at all Bank OZK River Valley locations.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank distributes fresh produce, frozen meat, canned and boxed food to other nonprofit agencies free with a minimal handling fee. It distributed 9.3 million pounds in 2018, half of which was donated, salvaged food it collected from grocers, distributors and manufacturers, the release states.