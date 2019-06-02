Spa City Belles recently toured the Ouachita Children Center in Hot Springs. Tour guide was Ashley Thompson, the center’s resource development director. It was an interesting, educational and eye-opening tour. The Ouachita Children Center is an emergency shelter for troubled youth from several counties and works in partnership with the juvenile courts. The work the employees and volunteers do has a positive impact on the youth.

Since donations are always welcome and appreciated, the women made a substantial monetary donation.