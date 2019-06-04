With pickleball expected to make its debut at Chaffee Crossing later this summer, questions about the sport have increased.

The Western Arkansas Pickleball Association has created a guide to the sport, which is a combination of tennis, ping-pong and badminton.

According to the guide, the sport is played with a small paddle and perforated ball and has more than 3.3 million participants, as of 2018.

Pickleball has similar rules to ping pong, where the ball must be hit over a net without touching it. The court also has a small area surrounding the net the ball can’t land on, otherwise the opponent gets a point.

Each game is played best two out of three and they go up to 11 points. The sport can be played singles or doubles, like ping pong and tennis.

The guide includes tips for beginners, such as hitting the ball with the side of the paddle and aiming serves at the opponent’s sides.

Pickleball has become a hot topic in Fort Smith since it requested in April to use city-run tennis facilities.

The Western Arkansas Tennis Association operates the tennis center at Creekmore, including several U.S. Tennis Association-sanctioned tournaments. It objected to the local pickleball club using its facilities due to regulations that could have made Fort Smith ineligible for certain tournaments.

“We support pickleball and think it should come to Fort Smith just not on the courts at Creekmore or Tilles,” said Leslie Jackson, junior team tennis coordinator for WATA, at the April 2 town hall.

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority Marketing Director Lorie Robertson approached the pickleball club about a small piece of land that could be used. She had been hoping to transform two tennis courts into several pickleball courts on Mahogany Avenue.

After discussions about the land — a local church had placed an offer on the full parcel — it was decided the courts would be turned into a park.

FCRA will resurface the courts and create a parking area for no more than $64,000. The city will reimburse the organization for its efforts using funding that has been earmarked for senior citizen activity and maintain the property as a Fort Smith park.

Pickleball is for all ages, but several of its members have lauded it as an easy way for older residents to stay active.

The project and land purchase, a memorandum of understanding was approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors last month, is expected to be completed within 60 to 90 days from the time a notice to proceed is issued, giving the club several weeks or even months of play before fall temperatures arrive.

Residents who would like information on pickleball are encouraged to visit www.indoored.com/pickleball.