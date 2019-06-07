The swollen Arkansas River has caused enough stress on the Crawford County levee system that officials will have to repair and reassess it.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap said officials will need to fix any sections on a stretch of their levee system that was impacted during record flooding of the Arkansas River in late May and early June that crested at 40.79 feet. They will also need to recertify this stretch of levee through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he said.

Gilstrap on Thursday could not estimate how much a recertification would cost, but said it could be more than their initial certification because of repairs. The Crawford County levee system was certified in 2009 and cost $500,000.

"We’ve got 22 miles of levee that’s (been) stressed at historical levels," Gilstrap said.

Largely constructed from raw materials like soil, the Crawford County levee system was described by Gilstrap as "a 22-mile sponge" that absorbs the river as it needs. He said it is common for levees to seep as long as the seeping water doesn't take the materials with it.

As the river rose, the levee system held back water that flowed at approximately 570,000 cubic feet per second and came within 5 feet of its top. A section of the levee near Yoestown Bottoms slid on May 28, which prompted county officials to stage more than 300 tons of materials in the area to fix the slide. A breach in that area was predicted to affect 152 structures and would have left workers in the area without an escape route, said Sheriff Ron Brown.

First responders also had to raise a section of the levee in the county near Haroldton Fishing Access, Gilstrap said.

"With this historic event, there are some issues that have creeped up, but it’s been well-maintained to be able to go through the stress it has," he said.

The river at 6 p.m. Thursday was at 28.3 feet and off the levee at all points in the county, Gilstrap said. He said he has no idea what kinds of impacts engineers will find when they observe the levees.

Gilstrap at a briefing Saturday said he assumes the levee is federally classified as public property, which is eligible for Federal Emergency Management aid. President Donald Trump on May 30 signed a declaration that directs FEMA assistance to 16 counties including Crawford County that are directly impacted by the flood.

Nevertheless, Gilstrap said county officials will "need to move some money around" to adequately address the impact of the flood. He said at the briefing the county has more than $110,000 in its general fund and $66,000 in its public safety fund.

And the levee system in Crawford County is just one of several throughout Arkansas that officials at all levels will have to address following the flood, Gilstrap said.

"I’m not talking about how many Pope County has or Yell County has," Gilstrap said. "As you go down this river, every county that has levees and have issues, these same things are happening. It’s millions when you start adding up county after county."