The Sebastian County Bar Association is sponsoring a two-hour free seminar on Monday called “All You Need to Know About Drugs but Were Afraid to Ask.”

Paul Smith, director of the 12th and 21st District Drug Task Force, will present the seminar primarily for those in the legal and human services fields. It will be 2-5 p.m. at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road in Fianna Hills.

Additionally, licensed professional counselor Lisa Albuja will present for one hour to present “Establishing and Maintaining Trauma-Informed Care When Working With Juveniles.”

Local attorneys, Arkansas Department of Human Services case workers, and court appointed special advocates are invited, according to a news release. The seminar is not intended for the general public. The Bar Association will be applying for three hours of continuing legal education credit for licensed attorneys who attend. Those who have any questions regarding the event may call Dalton Person at (479) 782-7203.