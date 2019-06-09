Editor’s Note: To submit items to our calendar of events, email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, fax 870-534-0113 or bring announcements to 300 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff. To view more calendar items, visit http://pbcommercial.com/news/local/calendar-events

Beginning Monday, June 10

Parks and Recreation sets youth tennis camp

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a tennis camp for youth ages 5 to 13 at the Bloom Tennis Center, 2101 S. Hickory St. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 10-14. The camp fee is $75 for the week. A breakfast snack and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release. The tennis camp instructor will be tennis Coach James Cowan of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Participants are urged to register soon. For details about the tennis camp and other summer programs, contact Parks and Recreation at saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.

TOPPS, YEAH-8 set youth camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) Inc. and YEAH-8 (youth, education, arts, health) will host the camp. Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 through Aug 2. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release. Spark Stem Curriculum will be used to introduce reading, math and writing through coding, engineering and building robots. Events will also include swimming, skating, bowling, fishing, field trips to museums, cooking, art, introduction to Spanish and French, ballroom dancing, tap, jazz and marshal arts. Kevin Burgess is the TOPPS camp director. Annette Dove is the TOPPS executive director. Applications are available at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. For details and the camp fee, visit topps@toppsinc.org or call 870-850-6011.

Hurricane HYPE Center sets Summer Camp

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites parents to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center Summer Camp. The camp will convene June 10 through July 25, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be closed July 4. Sessions are for students in K5 through 8th grade. The cost is $135 and breakfast and lunch is provided, according to a news release. Details: hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com or 870-534-2782.

Neighborhood Watch Groups gather

Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet. The Jefferson Heights, French Village, Robin Hood, Edgewood Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Edgewood School, 4101 W. 32nd Ave. Details: 870-879-3776. The War Ridge Association Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Bradshaw Center, 2008 Ridgway Road. Details: 870-329-5468. The Belmont/Broadmoor Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at 1302 Washington St. Details: 870-536-2925. The 34th Avenue Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 34th Avenue School, 34th Avenue and Missouri Street. Details: 870-534-8324. Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.

Tuesday, June 11

Library board to meet

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library Board of Trustees will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 11. The meeting will be held in the board room of the main library at the civic center, 200 W. Eighth Ave.. Before the meeting, officials will meet at the site of the new library, Sixth Avenue and Main Street, for a topping ceremony, according to a news release. Details: 870-534-4802.

Wednesday, June 12

TOPPS to host Southern Black Girls & Women’s event

TOPPS Inc. will host a listening session for the Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) will host the session targeting girls 14-25 years old, according to a news release. The Southern Black Girls & Women’s Consortium is a collective of funders, activists, and community leaders working to advance the movements for African-American girls and women in the Southeast, according to https://philanthropynewsdigest.org . Space is limited at the event. Details: Annette Dove, TOPPS’ executive director, 870-850-6011.

Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, faxed to 870-534-0113, mailed to P.O. Box 6469, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611, or hand delivered to 300 S. Beech St. Area pastors or associate pastors may also submit columns for the Devotional Page by emailing the article and a photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, June 13

Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off deadline set

The 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off will be held Saturday, June 15, in downtown Warren. The deadline to enter the contest is Thursday, June 13. Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com or the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, 870-226-5225.

Beginning Friday, June 14

Cutest Baby, Little Miss Pink Tomato contests set

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren will host the 2019 Cutest Baby Contest and the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant. The Baby Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Warren Cultural Center. All entries for the baby contest must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. The 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Warren Cultural Center. The application deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 7, according to a news release. Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms or Bradley County Chamber, 870-226-5225; JeNelle Lipton, 870-226-5457; or Glenda Cross, 870-226-5758.

Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System plans programs

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System announces several programs including: Main library — Children’s projects — Movie Day: Weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Author Book Signing – Sean Grigsby: Date: Thursday, June 27, Time: 1–3 p.m. Location: 2nd Floor of the Main Library. Sean Grigsby is a professional firefighter in Central Arkansas, where he writes about lasers, aliens, and guitar battles with the devil when he’s not fighting dragons. Events are also being held at Redfield, Watson Chapel and White Hall library branches. The Altheimer branch is closed for renovations.

Saturday, June 15

City of Pine Bluff plans 2019 Juneteenth Celebration

The 2019 City of Pine Bluff Juneteenth Celebration will be held on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse Saturday, June 15. The Juneteenth program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a block party from 3-9 p.m. following on Barraque and Main streets, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington’s office. The event will feature free food, vendors, performances, music, activities for children and educational presentations. Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the abolition of slavery and the theme of the event is strong families, strong communities, according to the release. Interested vendors and participants may contact the Mayor’s Office. Details: 870-730-2000, ext. 7.

20th annual Juneteenth event set at Rison

The Lanwood-Risonian Civic/Social Club Inc. will host the 20th annual Juneteenth Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Powell Park at Rison, according to a news release. Activities will include games for the kids, speakers and various vendors. Dee Clay, the “Gospel Angel” from Pine Bluff, will present the Gospel Explosion featuring the Heavenly Hearts, Keenon Coleman (a psalmist), Antonio Reed (a saxophonist), Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers and New Life Mass Choir. For vendor space or for details, contact Andrew Roshell Jr., 870-325-6256, or Penny Morris, 870-325-6868.

Lens & Brush event set at arts center

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the Micro & Macro of Landscape by Lens & Brush from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Landscape artist Lourdes Valverde, featured in the current Traveling Arts Fiesta exhibition, “Our Front Porch,” will discuss and demonstrate her techniques for capturing landscapes with photography and painting. Exhibition curator and artist Jeannie Stone will lead the discussion between the artist and guests. The event is free and no registration is required.

Alex Foundation event to benefit summer youth camps

A Dessert Before Dinner With Bubbles and Bons fundraiser will be held to help youth from the Delta to attend summer camp, according to the Alex Foundation.The fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Trapnall at Little Rock, according to the news release.The event will feature Grammy and Emmy nominated artist John Two-Hawks, a glimpse of repurposed historical structures used during summer camps in the Arkansas Delta Region, bubbles and bon bons, and an opportunity to sponsor a youth to attend architecture and design summer camp. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dessert-before-dinner-with-bubbles-and-bon-bons-tickets-60230013592. Details: www.alex-foundation.org.

Festival to present 62nd All Tomato Luncheon

As part of the Pink Tomato Festival at Bradley County, the annual All Tomato Luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the activities center at First Baptist Church at Warren. The menu will include ham on croissant with tomato and lettuce, tomarinated carrots, tomato bean almondine and Heavenly tomato cake. Tickets are $12 and available from the Bradley County Extension Office. Tickets are limited so participants are urged to make plans soon.

Beginning Tuesday, June 18

Downtown Rotary Club announces programs

The Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program speakers for June include:June 18 — Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff; and June 25 — Linda Bateman, executive director of Youth Partners. The June 11 program will be announced, according to a news release from Diane Tatum, president of the Rotary Club.

Thursday, June 20

Break Free Motivational Night set

A Break Free Motivational Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the theater of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 200 E. Eighth Ave. The community is invited to attend. Admission is $1, according to a news release. Organized by Marina Amdream, a Pine Bluff based motivational speaker, the event will feature speakers Codney Washington, Dovie Burl, Felicia Cooper, Michael Rogers and Amdream. The hosts will be Wil Jenkins and Jasmine Monk. Valarie Elders will perform a special praise dance and refreshments will be catered by Burt’s Food Court & Events. Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret will provide cupcakes.

Saturday, June 22

Forward Fest set for Hestand Stadium

Pine Bluff’s Forward Fest: Blues, Batter and Brew was moved from the Regional Park Amphitheater to Hestand Stadium due to flooding along the Arkansas River, festival officials announced. The event will be held Saturday, June 22, and the gates open at noon. Promoted by Go Forward Pine Bluff, the festival will feature headliner, Grammy nominated Anthony Hamilton, performing at 10 p.m., and other entertainers including Justin Morgan at 1:30 p.m., Mr. Sipp at 4:30 p.m. and Kingfish at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Those who attend are asked to bring lawn chairs. No coolers or backpacks will be allowed. For tickets or details, visit www.Forwardfestpinebluff.com.

Thursday, June 27

ASC opens Eviction Quilts exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host Eviction Quilts exhibit by James Matthews beginning with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 27. The exhibit, Eviction Quilts, will be on display through Saturday, Sept. 28. Matthews has archived evictions within Little Rock through a series of quilts made from clothes and bedding left curbside.

Through Wednesday, July 31

Area Agency hosts Beat the Heat Fan Drive

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is sponsoring its annual “Beat The Heat Fan Drive” for Jefferson County through Wednesday, July 31. The effort began June 4. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or an air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, 870-543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.