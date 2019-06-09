Sebastian County sheriff's investigators have found a body near the car of a man who was reported missing for more than a week.

Keith D. Hamby, 55, of the Hackett area was reported missing to the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after family members said they had not seen him for around five days. Investigators found the body, which was not identified Saturday, around 4 p.m. Friday near Mackay Creek Road, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators have sent the body to the Arkansas State Crime Labs for autopsy. Authorities on Saturday continued to investigate the incident and had not made any arrests.