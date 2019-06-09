A ring indicating just how high the Arkansas River rose at the end of May lines the wall of Marcus Rachard Bobo's house at his shoulder.

He's 6-foot-7.

Bobo at the end of May was forced to leave his Riverlyn Terrace house with his wife and 2-year-old daughter after the Arkansas River, which touches the bases his neighbors' backyards across the street, rose to record levels after U.S. Army Corps of Engineers workers released large amounts of water from upstream dams following heavy downpours in Oklahoma and Kansas. The river, which eventually crested at 40.79 feet at the Van Buren gauge, submerged the entire street and has left a mixture of muck, mold and debris inside every one of its houses.

"It's kind of terrifying when you think about it," said Bobo, who on Saturday had a mold mask draped around his neck from walking in his house.

The Riverlyn Terrace residents are just a handful of the hundreds of western Arkansans and eastern Oklahomans who were affected, if not displaced, by the river. About 1,000 people in Fort Smith, everyone who lives in the more than 100-resident town of Moffett and residents of 45 homes in smaller municipalities and rural areas in Sebastian County have been affected by the flood in one way or another, according to city and county officials' estimates.

And while state and local officials expect impacted residents to receive Federal Emergency Management assistance, many for weeks will have to deal with how the river has left their homes and places of work.

"We came back prepared to see what happened, but of course, it was still devastating," said Gloria Karrant, who on Saturday helped her friend who asked not to be named recover from the floodwaters that entered her house on Hickman Bluff Road in Lavaca.

Not enough time

Bobo and others said they didn't have much time to prepare for the flood.

National Weather Service forecasters on May 23 estimated the Arkansas River to crest at 41 feet at the Van Buren gauge on May 26. They had predicted the river to crest at 33 feet just one day earlier.

Though the river didn't crest until more than a week later, it broke the previous Van Buren gauge record of 38.1 feet on May 26.

"They kept telling us, 'Well, it’s going to go up this level,' and then, 'It’s going to go up this level,'" said Moffett High School Principal Lance Stuart. "The stuff we didn’t get out, we stacked as high as we could, and then all hell broke loose."

Bobo said Riverlyn Terrace residents whose backyards reach the river have been flooded three times since he and his family moved in, but that the floodwaters never reached his side of the street. He said he and his family had a hard time moving items out of their house when he discovered the river would rise higher than previously anticipated.

"There were no more trucks, there wasn’t any help. Everybody had to remove stuff upstairs or to a truck, and water was coming. You can’t stop it," Bobo said. He said he and his family were able to remove many of their belongings from the ground floor because people from their church helped them and a truck someone else in the neighborhood had used returned to the area.

When Bobo and his family entered their home for the first time, workers had knocked his daughter's bedroom walls down to its beams.

"Both of us were brought to tears," he said.

Karrant, who has lived in Lavaca for 20 years, said the floodwaters on Hickman Bluff Road rose above her friend's mailbox. The city on Saturday had blocked off hundreds of feet of the road between the house and the river.

Bobo and Karrant's friend on Saturday both filmed the damage inside their homes. They plan to turn the videos over to FEMA for their assessment process.

"I’m so sorry for everyone else’s loss," Karrant said. "We do know what you’re going through, and we’ll pray for all."

School's out

Children in Moffett left their homes with their parents, but the impact of the flood may not stop there for them.

The floodwaters rose to 6-7 feet in some of the Moffett Public Schools facilities, said Superintendent Greg Reynolds. Stuart estimated the school is a 95 percent loss, which calls the start of the 2019-2020 school year into question.

Reynolds said most of the school supplies faculty stacked high in the classrooms and other facilities were still impacted by the flood because they had only prepared for a flood similar to that of May 2015, which crested at 33.53 feet.

"It got into a few of the structures in 2015, so we originally thought it was going to be at that level," Reynolds said.

Stuart said school faculty moved items out of the facilities for four days leading up to the floods. He said they couldn't get into the school on May 24, when the river exceeded 33.5 feet.

Reynolds said faculty aim to get their facilities open by the beginning of August. He said many of the buildings in the school district are flood-insured, which gives him hope for the recovery process.

But Reynolds' optimism is still measured.

"We can always scale it back and start it a little bit later, but we may get some temporary classes from FEMA and try to get us on track," he said.

'We feel like we’re going to come back stronger'

The responses differ, but each person affected by the flood hopes to make their lives better than it has been since the river rose.

Even though he believes the flood is likely a one-time event, Bobo said his wife has considered moving their family further away from the river. Bobo said he has also considered this, especially after seeing the floods reach his neighbors since they moved to Riverlyn Terrace about four years ago.

"I’ve never really given much of a thought, because this is an awesome neighborhood with awesome neighbors. Everything is quiet, everyone is kind of like one big family here. But watching them go through three times and seeing their first floor have to be rebuilt every single time… and now it’s the whole house, and they weren’t able to save anything," he said.

Karrant said she plans to help her friend see the recovery process through for however long it may take. She said they are "strong together."

"We will pick up," Karrant said. "There’s a reason for this, and we will keep going."

Faculty from other school districts have donated supplies including books to Moffett Public Schools in response to the flood, Reynolds said. One such faculty was Gans Superintendent Larry Calloway, who was in Moffett on Friday afternoon observing the damage at the schools with Reynolds.

Reynolds said Moffett faculty are "very grateful" for these donations.

"We feel like we’re going to come back stronger, survive this thing," he said.