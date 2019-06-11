At 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, the Property Owners Association’s 50th anniversary planning committee presented brief announcements at the DeSoto Club, immediately following the DeSoto Club’s grand reopening open house.

On April 20, 2020, Hot Springs Village turns 50. Events celebrating the anniversary will occur throughout next year.

Linda Mayhood, chair of the celebration planning committee, introduced the committee, and announced that beginning in January will be a roll-out of a new Village logo, banners with the theme “Proud Past Strong Future”, a magazine celebrating the Village’s 50-year history and an online, continually updated calendar of events.

Mayhood handed the microphone to vice chair Paul Bridges who described some of the events planned so far. These include a Birthday Party on April 20, 2020, with cake for everyone. In July the celebrations will coordinate with and around the usual Village patriotic events, including fireworks.

In September there will be a week-long celebration with rallies, beach parties and other events, including a member-guest golf tourney. Also proposed are a retro 1970s sock hop and a movie from the 1970s, although which one has not been decided.

Bridges invited community participation. He suggested partnership with community clubs, organizations and vendors, mentioning, for example, the anglers and a possible fishing tournament, and for golfers some fun golf events and tournaments

Within two weeks, he said, the committee will be sending out letters to all Village groups and clubs, to get creative juices flowing.

The aim is, he said, “not to create controversy, but to have fun.” He invited the audience to comment on what was planned so far.

Cindi Erickson, POA board chair, asked, “How do we draw people outside the Village who don’t know the Village, to come to the Village?”

Bridges suggested a special non-resident property owner event. He added that there could be a “reunion event” with separate tables for different states.

Stephanie Heffer, director of placemaking and development announced that HSV has been listed as one of the 50 best master planned communities in the United States, which drew loud applause.

In closing, Mayhood noted that the celebrations were about, “the community turning 50 years young, to honor the past, present and future” of the Village.



