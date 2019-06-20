Demond Franklin, an All-State guard for the Helena-West Helena Central High School Cougars last season, has signed with Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois.

Franklin, who led the Cougars with 27.1 points per game last season, was optimistic about the future saying in a statement posted online, “I am excited and want to thank everyone who helped me to get to this point.”

In addition to being named as All-State, Franklin was selected All-Conference as well. He thanked several people individually, saying “I want to give a special thanks to my Mom, Uncle Alvin O’Neal, my teammates, Doug Bielemeier and Volleyball Coach Tiffany Gant. You helped me out so much and I want you all to know I recognize it and appreciate it."

Founded in 1967, Shawnee Community College (SCC) is part of the Illinois Community College System and has an enrollment of 2,388 students. Its athletic teams are nicknamed the Saints, and they compete within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) in Region 24.

The college is located in Ullin, Illinois, which is approximately 187 miles north of Memphis and 37 miles east of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.