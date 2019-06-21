After the most recent tragedy to hit the community of Stuttgart, Lekisha Reeves wanted to do something that would bring the community together. Many families and friends were affected by the tragic loss of two children who died in a car accident and the current conditions of the other passengers in the car.

"I just want to come together as a community and show love for all of the families and friends that have been touched by all the devastation that has taken place within the last week and beyond," said Reeves on her Facebook page. "I know that families are grieving and that's what it's for. To not only show love but also strengthen because these families need strength to get through these trials.



On Sunday, June 16 a fatal car crash took the lives of a 6-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl of Stuttgart. Three other children were in serious condition as well as the driver of the vehicle.

With the support of community pastors, leaders, family and friends a vigil was held on yesterday at 8:00 p.m. at the Main Street stage in Stuttgart.

Family and friends of those whose loved ones were no longer with us were in attendance to receive the love from the community.

Prayer, praise and worship, a candle lighting ceremony and a balloon release were all in order as the sun began to set over a crowd of mourners.

"As we release these balloons we are releasing the fear to whatever is coming next," said Reeves.

"Long live NaTiya. We love you baby," could be heard as the balloons filled the sky.

Sweet melodies of praise filled the air and the crowd began to embrace one another.

"I just want to tell Markisha Starks thanks for all she did for the candlelight vigil," said Reeves. "Her, Philomena M. Allen, Pastor Alane Allen, and Pastor Oscar London stepped up and said, "what can I do".

"They went above and beyond to help and I truly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart."

Prayers will continue to go up for all families affected by the fatal accident.

For those who are no longer with us, their memory will always live within us.