Hundreds of local residents as well as city officials and more celebrated the grand opening of the Dave Ward Drive pedestrian overpass during the Baby Bridge Bash on Thursday.

After a small struggle with the “big scissors,” Conway Mayor Bart Castleberry got the ceremonial ribbon cut as the crowd cheered.

Event sponsors Conway Regional Health System, Conway Corporation, Engage Management, Salter Construction, Rogers Group Moix RV and Garver allowed attendees to enjoy an array of free food, entertainment, games and the grand finale — a fireworks show just after sunset.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, PattiCakes Bakery, Chick-fil-A West Conway, Ed’s Custom Bakery, Kona Ice and Las Delicias were scattered about offering free desserts.

Conway Corp handed out “hard hats” and logo cups, which partygoers used at the water stations the company had set up to help beat the summer heat.

Zagster Bike was on hand so residents could take a test ride. Salter Construction hosted a Baggo Tournament.

Preston Palmer Music Company provided live entertainment throughout the evening, including songs to fit the occasion — about bridges, bikes and fireworks.

Families, pets and officials beamed as they took a walk across the newly-dedicated bridge to gather for the fireworks show.

“Oohs” and “ahhs” could be heard from children and adults as they watched the pyrotechnic show.

The overpass was funded through a partnership between the city of Conway, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT), Metroplan and the University of Central Arkansas.