U.S. Korean War Veterans are scheduled to receive the Korean Medal of Peace at various ceremonies, according to a news release from Sue Harper with the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs.

Awards will be presented:

• At 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Shogun Steakhouse of Japan at Fayetteville;

• At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the municipal building at McGehee;

• At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Old National Guard building at Dermott.

The first Korean War Veteran recognition of 2019 in Mountain Home on June 8 included 130 veterans, according to the release.

All of the county-level events will culminate in a state ceremony scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History at Little Rock.

The Korean American Federation of Arkansas partnered with Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs to host multiple events to observe the 69th anniversary of the Korean War.