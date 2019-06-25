When Julie Edmonds was asked why she chose Hot Springs Village to live, her answer was simple.

“When I checked it out driving in from Iowa in 2017, HSV was gated, warmer, safe, great facilities and they were building new pickleball courts which would be attracting good competitors.”

Edmonds sold her house in Iowa’s quad cities and bought a house in HSV just from photos she was sent.

When asked what first drew her to pickleball she said, “I was a barista in a local coffee shop and had a regular customer in his 70s. I saw him at the gym where I worked out and he was playing what I thought was ‘old people’s tennis.’”

The first day she played with him, she missed a return and suffered a black eye. “I loved it from the first day,” she said, laughing.

Julie has earned 75 awards, some local, some outside HSV, including her national first place in Hot Springs last April.

Edmonds has a 26-year-old daughter in Iowa who is also winning medals.

Julie Edmonds plays regularly with Bob Roling, a 4.5-rated member of the Professional Pickleball Registry, along with athletic coaches, Chris Brown and Dewayne Guess.

Playing in doubles, mixed doubles and singles, her regular partners are Ruth Brown and Ken Unger.

Edmonds also enjoys hiking and kayaking and she feels pickleball gives her plenty of exercise without being completely exhausted. “What great competition and facilities here. I play five days a week, minimum. If there was a card gate to get into the courts, I’d play even more.”