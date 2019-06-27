Anniversaries

Good Faith Carr United Methodist Church, 3703 Ryburn Road, will observe an appreciation celebration for the pastor and wife, the Rev. Leon Jones Sr. and Beverly Jones, on Sunday, June 30. Worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a potluck dinner and fellowship.

Concerts

Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 9127 Sulphur Springs Road, will host the Lisenby Family in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30. A potluck lunch will follow the service.

Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St., will host the Pine Bluff Women’s Community Choir’s Songs of Praise 70 Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The final rehearsal will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2121 W. 26th Ave. Details: Cubie Davis, 536-3306, or Gloria Pickett, 541-0603.

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a patriotic event, “God & Country” Day, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The Summit Singers Choir and Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present special patriotic music and there will be a tribute to all military veterans and current service men and women.

Men’s/Women’s programs

Allen Temple AME Church, 1123 Virginia St., will present its annual men’s day at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The featured speaker will be the Rev. Charles Boyd, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church. Men in Black Male Chorus and First Baptist Male Chorus will sing.

Special events

New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1026 Missouri St., will celebrate its annual mission day at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be Joyce Murry of Gospel Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

Word of Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church, 1108 S. Poplar St., will host its family and friends day at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The speaker will be the pastor, the Rev. Henry Land Jr.

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will celebrate its family and friends day at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Ira McDaniel of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church at Louisville, Miss.

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church near Tarry will host a benefit program for L. Polk, a deacon, at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be the Rev. William Neal, pastor of Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church.

New Derrissaux Missionary Baptist Church, 4010 Old Warren Road, will present its annual fill-a-pew program at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Isaac Barnes of First Baptist Church at Gould. Guests will also include Sandra Dunbar, the Webb Sisters and Fredrick Webb, a minister.

Women of Faith will travel to Branson, Mo., to see the stage production, “Samson,” at the Sight and Sound Theater. The chartered bus will leave Pine Bluff at 7 a.m. Friday, July 12, and return about 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Details: 870-329-0877, 870-692-2194 or 870-692-3298.

St. Luke AME Church, 9908 Princeton Pike, will celebrate its annual mission service beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The featured speaker will be Louise T. Tisdale, a local minister.

Mt. Pleasant AME Church, 1201 N. Magnolia St., will celebrate its annual mission day at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington.

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its mission society program at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest speaker will be Cynthia Hardin of Allen Temple AME Church.

Happy Home Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson will host its fifth Sunday mission program at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The featured speaker will be Shayna Boyland of Happy Home’s youth department.

Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church, 5103 W. Malcomb St., will celebrate family and friends day at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The pastor, the Rev. Joshua Pickett, will be the speaker.

Nu Bread of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 1711 W. 13th Ave., will change service times beginning Sunday, June 30. Sunday School will begin at 10:25 a.m. and general worship will be held from 11:05 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Youth

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer will celebrate its annual youth day beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, with a musical youth explosion. Guests will Mulberry Grove Youth Choir, Anointed Praise, Keenon and Friends and Revitalizing. At 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, the guest speaker will be 13-year-old minister, Ervin Batemon Jr. of Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Tucker. The youth day choir will be directed by Keenon Coleman of Keenon Coleman Ministries and musical director of Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church.

Mt. Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave., will host its fifth Saturday weekend event Saturday, June 29, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association’s young people’s department. Sadacious U. Owens, an honor student at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will speak at 10 a.m. followed by fun day activities.

Liberty Hill Baptist Church on U.S. 79, will host the young people’s department of the Consolidated St. Marion Baptist District Association at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Michael McIntosh, youth pastor at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Music will be by the young people’s choir.