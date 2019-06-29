U.S. Rep. Steve Womack said "inaction was not an option" with the U.S. House of Representatives' recent passage of supplemental aid for what aid and resources to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border.

The legislation will now go to President Trump for signature.

“Inaction was not an option, and I’m glad that House Democrats finally stopped blocking a vote on this bipartisan package," Womack said in a statement Friday. "With today’s House passage, Congress has finally provided desperately needed humanitarian relief for children and families, as well as resources for overburdened personnel. The urgency shouldn’t end here — we must continue working to tackle the root causes of this growing crisis.”

According to a May 1 article at RollCall.com, The Trump administration had requested an extra $4.5 billion to address the surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border. The supplemental request stopped short of seeking additional money for a border wall, which Democrats have opposed. But Democrats pressed for changes to immigration policy they considered "too harsh," the article by David Lerman of Roll Call notes.

Part of the tension over the border aid from Democrats comes with lingering sentiments over the party's inability to get a $19.1 bill disaster aid package, including funding to address the effects of Hurricanes Florence and Michael, as well as recent wildfires. It also extends the National Flood Insurance Program through September.

Cristina Marcos of The Hill reported Friday that a second House Republican blocked passage of the disaster aid bill on Tuesday, "increasing the odds that lawmakers will have to wait until the chamber reconvenes from recess next week to send the measure to President Trump." U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky blocked the passage by objecting to an attempt by Democrats to clear the disaster aid package by unanimous consent during a pro forma session. Essentially, the Republicans have been blocking it because, as freshman U.S. Rep. Chip Roy of Texas has tweeted, it's "not paid for." Also, Democrats were not supporting the border aid bill requested by the Trump administration to help agencies dealing with migrants at the southern border.

President Trump had objected to additional funding for Puerto Rico in the disaster aid package, Marcos with The Hill explained, but lawmakers reached a deal to include $600 million in nutrition assistance for the island territory in the disaster aid package. The Senate passed the legislation 85-8 on Thursday before adjourning for the recess. The disaster aid package also includes $5 million for a study of the disaster nutrition assistance provided to Puerto Rico in 2017.