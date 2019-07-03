Greg Magness, a Fort Smith School Board member, has announced his candidacy for Sebastian County Circuit Court, Division VI.

Local attorney Phil Milligan and Sebastian County Deputy Public Defender Rita Howard Watkins have also announced their candidacy for the Division VI Sebastian County Circuit Court race.

The forthcoming vacancy on the bench was created by the anticipated retirement of Circuit Judge James O. Cox. The nonpartisan judicial election is March 3, 2020.

Magness has been a practicing attorney with Hardin, Jesson, & Terry PLC for more than 25 years with a focus on business, commercial and banking law. He has served as a board member for the Western Arkansas Legal Services and was elected to his first term on the Fort Smith School Board in 2017.

Magness said Monday he intends to complete his term on the school board in 2020 and not seek re-election. He would have been up for re-election to the board in March 2020.

“My priority will be to continue the standard of integrity set by Judge Cox,” Magness said in a news release announcing his candidacy for circuit judge. “Every party in a lawsuit deserves to be treated equally before the law, whether that party is an individual or business entity. One of a judge’s primary roles is to apply the law passed by the legislative and executive branches to everyone on an equal basis.”

A graduate of Southside High School, Magness attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1987. He then attended and received his law degree with honors from the University of Texas, where he also served as associate editor for the Texas Law Review. He is a member of the Arkansas, Oklahoma and Sebastian County Bar Associations and practices before both state and federal courts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.