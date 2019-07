Three juveniles have escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Facility.



The juveniles escaped sometime overnight July 3, said sheriff’s Capt. Philip Pevehouse. Pevehouse around 1 p.m. Thursday could not comment on how the juveniles escaped.



Sebastian County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the escapees in south Sebastian County.



Anyone with information about this incident or the three escapees is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (479) 783-1051.

This is a developing story.