The woman who was struck and killed by a train on Thursday has been identified.

Tina Jo Hickman, 43, of Poteau was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks crossing North Witte Street in Poteau. Preliminary investigation shows Hickman was walking out of a wooded area with a man and was struck after she took a different route than the man and walked onto the tracks, according to a Poteau Police Department news release.