THEFTS

LARRY THOMAS LEWIS, 45, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of theft of property more than $1,000 - motor vehicle.

SOUTH T STREET, 2000 BLOCK: Items valued at $300 were reported stolen during a residential burglary. A window was also reported to have been broken.

NORTH SIXTH STREET, 1100 BLOCK: Items valued at $6,400, including a pistol with two loaded clips, were reported stolen during a residential burglary. Damages to the residence were reported.

NORTH 18TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A motorcycle was reported stolen, although it was able to be retrieved later.

1001 TOWSON AVENUE: A tool box containing several miscellaneous tools valued at $300 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in at Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

1307 SOUTH SIXTH STREET: A utility trailer valued at $2,000 was reported stolen at Beacon Tire Wholesale.

NORTH T STREET, 5000 BLOCK: 15 pills of oxytocin and 20 pills of oxycodone were reported stolen from a vehicle.

1933 MIDLAND BOULEVARD: A break-in was reported at the shed of El Grande Carnitas. A snake drain and a specialty bicycle valued at $520 were reported missing from the shed.

SOUTH U STREET, 4900 BLOCK: Items valued at $1,110 were reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



7416 U.S. 271: A silver 2004 Volkswagen Jetta valued at $3,000 was reported stolenat Fulgham Motors.



4801 WIRSING AVENUE: A blue 1988 Chevrolet pickup and a black 2005 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $4,500 were reported stolen.



SOUTH 23RD STREET, 800 BLOCK: Items valued at $900, and two credit cards, were reported stolen. A screen door was also reported to have been cut, causing $100 in damages.



SOUTH 14TH STREET, 400 BLOCK: Items valued at $4,150 were reported stolen.



421 NORTH GREENWOOD AVENUE: A Kenworth digital portable radio valued at $1,500 was reported stolen at Sally Ann Market & Liquors.

HIGH STREET, 4500 BLOCK: An iPhone 7 Plus valued at $800 was reported stolen during a vehicle break-in.



ASSAULTS

JOHN DAVID LYNCH OF ALMA was arrested on suspicion of felony third degree domestic battering and on a warrant for contempt - failure to pay fine.

A VAN BUREN WOMAN reported her ex-husband choked her, but she was able to get away. The woman also reported she had a no contact order against her ex-husband out of Crawford County.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

SHANE ALBERT MADDOX OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

LISA ANN TAYLOR OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property less than $1,000, on three misdemeanor failure to appear warrants and a warrant for second-degree criminal impersonation.

IAN HURBERT EVANS OF VAN BUREN was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 28 grams of a schedule IV/V controlled substance.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

BRENDA LEE DRUM OF HARTMAN was arrested on suspicion of second-degree forgery, an absconding warrant, a parole violation, and a warrant for contempt - failure to pay fine.

8401 U.S. 271: An employee at E-Z Mart reported a man passed a counterfeit $20 bill.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JAMES ALBERT KILPATRICK OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an absconding warrant, a parole violation, two warrants for contempt - failure to pay fine, and on suspicion of possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

JACKSON MICHAEL LUU, 40, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant.

NATHAN JAMES ROSE, 22, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on two felony assist outside agency warrants, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and a warrant for failure to answer summons.

PAUL FRANKLIN PITCHFORD, 54, OF ROLAND was arrested on a felony petition to revoke warrant, a warrant for contempt - failure to pay fine and on suspicion of public intoxication.

WILLIAM JEFFREY SCHUBERT, 20, OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest and criminal trespass - premises.

NORTH 32ND STREET, 700 BLOCK: A break-in was reported, but no theft occurred.