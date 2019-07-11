Four vehicles were reported stolen from a Fort Smith car dealership.

Employees at Rath Auto Resources, 4515 Towson Ave., told police on Monday that a 2015 Dodge Ram, a 2016 Toyota Camry, a 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2015 Nissan Altima valued at $76,509 were stolen from the dealership sometime over the weekend. The sales manager told police they noticed the vehicles were stolen while doing an inventory check, the incident report states.

The sales manager said employees usually use the other vehicles to barricade the exit point but had relaxed this practice in recent weeks. He also said the front gate that is usually locked was open because someone may have cut it open.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.