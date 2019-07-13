Karson was 2 months old when I began my career at the Log Cabin Democrat. Today, he turned 4 years old.

Through the years, he’s become quite the little sassy-pants. He’s also earned the LCD’s junior reporter title because he often tags along to events I cover on the weekends and to evening meetings. He loves it, and I love spending the extra time with him.

The red, federal building where the post office is set up on Main Street in downtown Conway is known to Karson as “Yours and Mine.” While the building is undergoing its transformation into the new Conway City Hall location, Karson only refers to the structure as “Yours and Mine.” This special spot is where the Log Cabin was located when I joined the LCD’s team.

The inspiration for the re-naming came from many late nights and weekends spent working up at the office. Typically, it would be just Karson and me, so he thought the building was “Yours and Mine.” Still today, when I pass by the building we’ve spent countless hours working in to go by the police department to pick up reports, if Karson is with me, he blurts out, “Hey! That’s Yours and Mine!”

Karson took his first steps in that ole building.

Not only did he take his first steps at the office, but he also tried his first lime (thanks to reporter Hilary Andrews) and rode his first horse while I was covering a Church on the Farm event.

Many nights he would crawl across the floor about my desk as I finished up whatever piece I was working on at the time. Now, we’re set up down the street and he has his Rescue Bots and other Transformers stationed in the corner, ready for him to play with when he finally gets to come to the office with me.

There were times I felt taking him to the office was a drag for him. I’ve since learned otherwise.

We’ve talked through tantrums given about not going to the office, or him learning I would finish up work from home instead of going to the office. The time spent with me while I’m doing what I need to do at work is important to him. That time is important to me, too.

A few birthdays have come and gone, and now we’ve arrived at No. 4. Next year, my sweet boy will be in kindergarten.

Before Karson was born, I heard the casual saying that “time flies” and was told “don’t blink” while raising children. When he was an infant, I didn’t believe it. But, there is nothing truer than these words together.

The stress behind being a new parent made me think those putting these words into my head were crazy. I had a little boy under 5 pounds who cried and cried and cried and was slow to gain weight. But, once we got his formula situation figured out, time passed by quickly.

It still does.

We ordered a Transformer-themed birthday cake for today.

He’s excited because he thinks he’s also capable of transforming into a robot, rescue machine.

I’m not going to quash his dreams of being a Rescue Bot or turning into a Transformer. I’m sure that will go away in time as he gets older. I won’t rush to that stage.

As he continues transforming my life, I hope he continues enjoying trips to cover stories, time at the park and other such adventures.

Happy birthday, Karson!