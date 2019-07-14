They have children they look after. Some volunteer at the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Others enjoy hobbies like fishing at the Janet Huckabee Nature Center.

They're the members of the Sebastian County Veterans Court, which began in 2015 with the goal of providing alternative sentencing and rehabilitation to veterans who are convicted of crimes. And now, some of them have mentors — something officials and organizers would like every member of Veterans Court to have.

The three mentors in the county veterans court — all of whom are fellow veterans by requirement — were implemented through Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Program, which has started similar programs in Madison, Washington and Benton counties.

"Understanding that sometimes the veteran population has some difficulty trusting non-veterans and those kind of things, it’s veterans helping other veterans," said Northwest Arkansas Veterans Treatment Court Mentor Program Director Aaron DeCelle.

Sebastian County Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor said he has wanted to have a mentor program for Veterans Court but wasn't able to find someone independent from the court to lead the effort. He has found his partnership with the Mentor Program, which has established similar, successful programs in Washington, Benton and Madison counties.

Those who wish to join the mentor program must be a veteran of the U.S. Military. DeCelle said requirements that may disqualify people from other positions, like a criminal history, will not necessarily disqualify applicants from the program.

"If somebody has had a criminal history, as a board, we examine it," DeCelle said. "We ask them follow-up questions, like, 'What are you doing now?'"

Mentors in the program will help Veterans Court participants with daily responsibilities such as transportation and childcare, DeCelle said. They will also build rapport with the participants — something DeCelle said can help them through difficult situations that may arise during their time in Veterans Court.

"I have a veteran who has had a lot of difficulty in veterans’ treatment court. He had a lot of sanctions, had a lot of trouble staying sober, and one day, he shared with me that he was a victim of sexual trauma. That’s very difficult for anyone to admit, and let’s talk about how difficult that would be for a man to admit, especially when they’re in the service," DeCelle said. "What the first gut instinct would be to do is to get on the phone and say, 'Hey, this is what happened.' You can’t do that — it’s a trust issue. The first question I asked is, ‘Do you feel comfortable telling your therapist that?’ He said no. The next question I asked was, ‘Would you feel comfortable if I shared it with the staff?’ He said yes. That completely changed that veteran’s trajectory. All of the sudden, new treatment options became available."

The mentor program doesn't just benefit participants either, according to mentors. Jeannette Kynsi, who works in the Sebastian County Courts Building, said she has gotten more out of the program than she feels like she's helping the participants.

"So far, it’s new, but it’s just a really great group of people," Kynsi said. "There’s kind of a camaraderie with the veterans, so if you’ve served, no matter what branch, they accept you. I just feel like, so far, it’s been great. It’s only been a few weeks, but anything I can do to help, I really enjoy it."

Tabor said Circuit Court officials can't expect mentors in the program to mentor participants at the rate they currently are "for too long" because it will overwhelm them. Because of this, he would like to get the word out about the program.

"We have a lot of veterans in this community, and I’m sure a lot of them would be willing to step up if they just knew about it," Tabor said.

"I want to see them succeed with whatever it is they want to do," Kynsi said.