THEFTS

SOUTH Y STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2018 Icebear scooter valued at $1,195 was reported stolen.

GARRISON AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: An attempted burglary was reported.

PHOENIX AVENUE, 8400 BLOCK: A wallet, no value listed, was reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH 18TH STREET, 900 BLOCK: A washer, a dryer, a refrigerator, an Xbox 360, a class ring and a silver necklace valued at $645 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

5703 JENNY LIND ROAD: A burglary was reported at Greers Coin & Pawn.

NORTH 38TH STREET, 2600 BLOCK: Four 18-inch wheels valued at $500 were reported stolen.

NORTH 37TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

NORTH 27TH STREET, 3200 BLOCK: A trailer and a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $4,500 was reported stolen.

GARRISON AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A 2017 Nissan Rogue valued at $25,000 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

SHEILA KAYE SCOTT OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree battery.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man forged a signature on a $200 check from her to him.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

MATTHEW CHAD MCCLAIN OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant and a misdemeanor petition to revoke bond warrant.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $500 damage to the front door to her residence in the 400 block of North Albert Pike Road.